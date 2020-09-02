Ryan Shazier delivers stadium seats to Steelers season-ticket holders who can't attend games in 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is making sure one family can watch the team’s games from their usual seats in 2020. Shazier delivered seats from Heinz Field to two long-time Steelers season-ticket holders so they can experience a game day atmosphere from their living room.

Shazier, 27, delivered the seats in a video put together by Pepsi. Yes, it’s technically an ad, but it was done well.

The video features Steelers fan Tim Dougherty and his son Pat. Tim Dougherty has been a season-ticket holder since 1973. Over the years, he’s kept trinkets and pieces of memorabilia from his years as a season-ticket holder. Pat started going to games with Tim when Pat turned 16.

Tim and Pat also explained the hardships they’ve faced over the years. Tim’s wife died last year, and Tim battled cancer shortly after. Tim was unable to attend games in 2019 due to chemotherapy. He was looking forward to returning to Heinz Field in 2020, but that’s not going to happen as a result of coronavirus.

That’s where Shazier comes in.

After the video shows footage of a stadium worker removing Tim and Pat’s seats from Heinz Field, Shazier is shown walking up to the Dougherty’s house and delivering the seats to the family. The three men are then shown talking and reminiscing about Steelers games.

Ryan Shazier making strides after awful injury

Shazier is shown walking and climbing stairs in the video. While he’s been able to walk since 2018, it’s still compelling to watch him talk steps following his horrific injury in 2017. Following that injury, doctors weren’t sure Shazier would ever walk again. He defied the odds, making a surprise appearance at the 2018 NFL Draft, and has posted video of his workouts, proving he can do more.

Despite that injury, Shazier has said he still wants to return to football. Shazier became a free agent in March, 2019. As of that January, Shazier had not been cleared for football activity.

Though Shazier hasn’t returned to the field, he’s remained an important part of the Steelers’ franchise. Shazier has talked about becoming a coach once his playing career is over.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed in August that Shazier was taking time away from the team in 2020 to focus on “some transitional things in his life.” Tomlin added he hopes Shazier has time for the team in the future.

