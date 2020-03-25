Ryan Seacrest Wishes His Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Happy Birthday with Beachside Throwback Photo

Happy birthday, Shayna Taylor!

Ryan Seacrest wished his girlfriend a happy birthday on Tuesday with a throwback photo “from before our new normal.”

The radio host shared a beachside picture of the couple wearing matching outfits and gazing out over the water while standing on some driftwood.

“Happy birthday to a chef, a legend, and an angel @shaynateresetaylor!” Seacrest, 45, wrote in the caption.

In the shot — photographed by Seacrest’s fellow E! personality Jason Kennedy — Seacrest wears black shorts and a white t-shirt with his arm around Taylor, who wears a white beach cover up. Both wear wide-brimmed hats for the artful portrait.

“Here’s a throwback from before our new normal,” the American Idol host added in the caption, referring to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has forced him to record both his morning radio show and Live with Kelly and Ryan from home.

Taylor, who rung in her 28th year on Tuesday, shared how she and Seacrest celebrated on her Instagram Story.

In one clip, she showed Seacrest ringing a gong — one for each year of her life.

Another video showed her friends presenting her with four gorgeous cakes from Sweet Laurel Bakery in Los Angeles as Seacrest can be heard singing in the background.

Seacrest and Taylor have been social distancing together amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, the pair donned matching tie-dyed sweat suits from Land of the Righteous on Live, as Taylor whipped up some black bean gingerbread bars for a cooking segment of the remote version of the show.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Ryan Seacrest, Shayna Taylor

Last week, Seacrest joked about ending 2020 with a relatable social media post, at the same time encouraging his followers to “Remember to be kind and wash your hands.”

“If I start a New Year’s Eve countdown, will 2020 finally be over?” Seacrest, who hosts the annual Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve special, wrote on Twitter.

“If that doesn’t work, please practice social distancing until this situation is under control & be kind to those who are on the front lines: the ones keeping our grocery stores open, the doctors, nurses & unsung heroes who are stepping up to help those who can’t help themselves,” he added, later sharing the original tweet to Instagram.

Americans across the country have been practicing social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, and several states — including California and New York, where Seacrest works — have issued “stay at home” orders.

As of Tuesday, there are at least 49,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 615 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.