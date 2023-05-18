Ryan Seacrest Returns, Will Appear On ‘Live With Kelly And Mark’ On Thursday
Just a short time ago, it was “Seacrest out.” But on Thursday, it will be “Seacrest in,” as the iconic broadcaster returns to his recently vacated daytime seat with Kelly Ripa for a few promotional spins.
Seacrest will make a guest appearance on Thursday’s Live with Kelly and Mark, the new version of the show now featuring Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, in the Seacrest chair. It’s Seacrest’s first time back since his April 14 departure from the show.
His return fulfills a promise he made when he exited, vowing that he would be back.
“This isn’t the end, I’m going to be back,” Seacrest told People after his final show. “This place is remarkable. I’m going to miss coming into this studio to see the people who have worked here for so long. It is about the people here; it’s a family at Live and they adopted me for a little while and I’m grateful for that. … So I’ll definitely be visiting from time to time.”
Seacrest will be on Live to promote the season finale of American Idol, which airs on ABC on Sunday night with a live, coast-to-coast broadcast that features some notable alumni returning.
