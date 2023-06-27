Ryan Seacrest to Take Over as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host

Ryan Seacrest will take over as “Wheel of Fortune” host, Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday.

Seacrest has signed a multi-year agreement to host the syndicated game show beginning in 2024, taking the reins from longtime host Pat Sajak, who recently announced he would step down as host after the show’s upcoming 41st season.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

