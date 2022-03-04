Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough on Being Friendly Exes: 'There Is Nothing Uncomfortable'

Stephanie Wenger
·1 min read
Julianne Hough, Ryan Seacrest
Julianne Hough, Ryan Seacrest

Ethan Miller/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ryan Seacrest is showing how to stay friends with an ex.

The American Idol host, 47, and ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough said they have remained on good terms since their breakup in 2013 during an On-Air With Ryan Seacrest interview Friday.

Seacrest wasted no time in admitting that his On-Air co-hosts thought the interview could be uncomfortable for the former couple and her brother Derek Hough. The siblings were promoting their upcoming special Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough Split

"Sisanie and Tanya have been asking me if this is awkward for me and I said, 'Not at all,' " Seacrest shared.

Derek jokingly replied, "It's awkward for me!"

"We're friends, we chat," Julianne said.

Seacrest also said that his co-hosts "don't understand that concept that one can remain friends after a breakup. Or after dating or whatever happened."

RELATED: Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Finalize Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Splitting

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Seacrest added, "[Julianne] feels the same I do. There is nothing uncomfortable about it because we remained friends for years and still are."

Julianne said she and Seacrest still have "respect and love" for each other.

The duo ended their relationship after more than two years together in 2013.

In December, Seacrest played coy about his relationship with girlfriend Aubrey Paige while promoting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest special.

"I guess we'll have to stay tuned to see who I kiss on New Year's Eve," he told USA Today.

Julianne was spotted kissing model Charlie Wilson in Los Angeles in November. Her divorce from ex-husband Brooks Laich was finalized in February.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Why do the Pistons keep on beating the Raptors?

    Imman Adan is joined by Jordan Hayles to reflect on another loss to Dwane Casey's Detroit Pistons and why this keeps on happening. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ukrainian Olympian pushes for sanctions from IOC, IPC for Russia, Belarus for invasion

    Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych is pushing for sanctions to be handed down to the Russian and Belarusian Olympic and Paralympic Committees for Russia's attacks on his home country. Facilitated by advocacy group Global Athlete, an open letter was released on behalf of Ukrainian athletes, to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for both to be suspended, with that including the two countries being banned from the upcoming Paralympics

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Laurent Dubreuil tests positive for COVID-19 at speed skating world championship

    Canada's Laurent Dubreuil has tested positive for COVID-19 at the world speed skating championships, sinking his chance at claiming the men's sprint title. Speed Skating Canada released a statement before the races were scheduled to begin. In Dubreuil's absence, Thomas Krol of the Netherlands went on to capture the men's sprint gold, adding to a season that boasts Olympic gold and silver and European championship. Dubreuil, a Levis, Que native, sat first in the men's overall sprint standings, ah

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;