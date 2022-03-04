Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough on Being Friendly Exes: 'There Is Nothing Uncomfortable'

Julianne Hough, Ryan Seacrest

Ethan Miller/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ryan Seacrest is showing how to stay friends with an ex.

The American Idol host, 47, and ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough said they have remained on good terms since their breakup in 2013 during an On-Air With Ryan Seacrest interview Friday.

Seacrest wasted no time in admitting that his On-Air co-hosts thought the interview could be uncomfortable for the former couple and her brother Derek Hough. The siblings were promoting their upcoming special Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough Split

"Sisanie and Tanya have been asking me if this is awkward for me and I said, 'Not at all,' " Seacrest shared.

Derek jokingly replied, "It's awkward for me!"

"We're friends, we chat," Julianne said.

Seacrest also said that his co-hosts "don't understand that concept that one can remain friends after a breakup. Or after dating or whatever happened."

RELATED: Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Finalize Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Splitting

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Seacrest added, "[Julianne] feels the same I do. There is nothing uncomfortable about it because we remained friends for years and still are."

Julianne said she and Seacrest still have "respect and love" for each other.

The duo ended their relationship after more than two years together in 2013.

In December, Seacrest played coy about his relationship with girlfriend Aubrey Paige while promoting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest special.

"I guess we'll have to stay tuned to see who I kiss on New Year's Eve," he told USA Today.

Julianne was spotted kissing model Charlie Wilson in Los Angeles in November. Her divorce from ex-husband Brooks Laich was finalized in February.