Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Step Out at the LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala

Kelly Wynne
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige attend LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for LACMA

Ryan Seacrest brought his girlfriend to his latest Hollywood function.

The American Idol host stepped out with Aubrey Paige at the LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala on Saturday night — a rare sighting for the pair. Seacrest, 47, wore an all-black suit, while Paige, 24, opted for a black dress and a cropped blazer.

Seacrest and Paige have been linked since May 2021 when they were spotted in the Hamptons together. The radio personality has rarely opened up about the relationship ever since, though Seacrest did share some details on Live with Kelly and Ryan when Kelly Ripa weighed in on the relationship.

Paige joined Seacrest in attending Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos' 51st birthday party. After meeting Paige at the gathering, Ripa said she was the "most exciting guest that came."

"Kelly said, 'We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody,'" Seacrest replied.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Kurt Rappaport, Zorana Rappaport, Aubrey Paige, and Ryan Seacrest attend LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for LACMA

RELATED: Witness List for Blac Chyna's Trial Against Kardashians Names Ryan Seacrest, Kim, Khloé, Kris and Kylie

Ripa then added, "We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?' "

Putting her full support behind the relationship, Ripa joked that she'll "go into seclusion" if the pair break up since she's "so fond" of Paige. Seacrest also joked about Consuelos' reaction to the couple — particularly, Paige's height.

"Mark pulled me aside at the beginning of the night. He said, 'Can I ask you a question? … She's really tall. She's taller than you, and much taller in heels. How does that work?'" Seacrest said. "I was like, 'What are you asking me?'"

Aubrey Paige and Ryan Seacrest
Aubrey Paige/Instagram

Seacrest continued, "He had that dead-serious look. He's like, 'Because Kelly and I talk about that all the time. The height.' ... He was so confused. He was like, 'When you walk together, who's arm goes where?' "

Fans of Seacrest can get more of a glimpse into his relationship on Paige's Instagram. The model has nearly 58,000 followers and occasionally shares snaps of herself and Seacrest.

"Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man 😍🙌🏼" she captioned photos of the couple on New Year's Eve. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022 🥂."

