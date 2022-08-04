Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Hit the Gym for Couple's Workout in New York City

Giovana Gelhoren
·3 min read
Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige are seen walking home after doing some workout at the Gym in New York City.
Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige are seen walking home after doing some workout at the Gym in New York City.

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com (2)

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige stepped out on Wednesday in New York City, for a couple's workout together.

The pair of over a year were photographed together walking home after hitting the gym together.

Both wee dressed in their best athletic gear. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 47, wore a head-to-toe black ensemble with a baseball cap and running sneakers.

Paige, meanwhile, also looked ready to break out a sweat in black leggings and a white crop top. The model, 24, wore gray and blue running sneakers and a ponytail to keep her hair back.

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Step Out at the LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala

Their outing comes over a month after Seacrest and Paige made their red carpet debut together at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new documentary, Halftime.

Paige had previously attended events with Seacrest, including the LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala in April, but this was the first time they've stopped for photos together.

For their night out, the American Idol host wore a navy, striped suit jacket with gray pants, while Paige opted for a patterned maxi dress.

Aubrey Paige and Ryan Seacrest attend the Tribeca Festival Opening Night &amp;amp; World Premiere of Netflix's Halftime on June 08, 2022 in New York City.
Aubrey Paige and Ryan Seacrest attend the Tribeca Festival Opening Night & World Premiere of Netflix's Halftime on June 08, 2022 in New York City.

Monica Schipper/Getty

The couple were first linked more than a year ago when they were seen spending time together in the Hamptons. They've kept their relationship mainly private, except for a few glimpses into the connection shared by Paige on Instagram.

"Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man 😍🙌🏼" she captioned photos of the couple on New Year's Eve. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022 🥂."

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Gracefully Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction on Live With Kelly and Ryan

Seacrest has also spoken briefly about his relationship on Live with Kelly and Ryan in April, after co-host Kelly Ripa discussed meeting Paige at a birthday party for her husband, Mark Consuelos.

"Kelly said, 'We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody,'" Seacrest quipped on the show.

"We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'" Ripa joked. She said that she's "so fond" of Paige, and will be devastated if the pair splits — adding she'll "go into seclusion."

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige
Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige

Aubrey Paige Instagram

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Raves About Meeting Ryan Seacrest's New Girlfriend Aubrey Paige: 'So Fond of Her'

And since Paige is a model, there have also been conversations about Seacrest's height.

"Mark pulled me aside at the beginning of the night. He said, 'Can I ask you a question? … She's really tall. She's taller than you, and much taller in heels. How does that work?'" Seacrest said. "I was like, 'What are you asking me?' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seacrest continued, "He had that dead-serious look. He's like, 'Because Kelly and I talk about that all the time. The height.' ... He was so confused. He was like, 'When you walk together, who's arm goes where?' "

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo to appear in only 8 episodes of the upcoming season

    'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo to appear in only 8 episodes of the upcoming season

  • Lingerie Enters Its Age of Innocence

    A new crop of small woman-led labels like Rosette, Poppy, and Ratboi are reimagining underwear for 2022.

  • Lindsay Lohan Is Spotted on a Rare Outing with Her New Husband in New York City

    The actress, who recently confirmed her marriage to financier Bader Shammas, is returning to Hollywood after a years-long hiatus.

  • Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Send Each Other "Love Notes" and Long Distance Is "Exciting to Them"

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson send each other love notes while he's in Australia and find being long distance "exciting."

  • Chrissy Teigen reveals she's expecting baby with John Legend two years after pregnancy loss

    Congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen, who announced that she and her husband John Legend are expecting another baby.

  • Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Audrey Sings Emotional Pat Benatar Piano Cover on Instagram

    "Put on a pretty dress and attempted to sing a Pat Benatar song on piano… ATTEMPTED!" wrote the country superstars' daughter alongside the clip

  • Ellen Pompeo cutting back on her 'Grey's Anatomy' episodes

    Dr. Meredith Grey will be cutting back her workload on “Grey's Anatomy.” Series star Ellen Pompeo is set to appear in eight episodes of the hospital drama — about a third of the usual per-season number — when the ABC show returns for its 19th season on Oct. 6. Pompeo's spokeswoman didn't respond to an email request for comment.

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi