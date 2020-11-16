Ryan Reynolds Is Now Co-Owner Of Fifth-Division Team Wrexham AFC. Yes, That Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has been announced as the co-owner of the fifth division football team Wrexham AFC.

He and fellow actor Rob McElhenney – of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia fame – had their bid to take over the club approved by more than 90% of Wrexham Supporters Trust members, after saying they wanted to turn the small team into a “global force”.

A video posted on Wrexham AFC’s Twitter on Monday showed the two actors in a fake infomercial for Ifor Williams Trailers, who sponsor the team.

“Why are Rob and I pitching a North Walian trailer manufacturer?” Ryan questioned.

“Well, we just became owners of Wrexham Association Football Club,” Rob responded. “And they’re our team sponsors.

“You may have never heard of Wrexham, the racecourse ground or Ifor Williams, but you will. So to the Wrexham Supporters Trust, thank you for your faith and trust in us.”

Ryan added: “We are humbled, and we’re already getting to work. Holy s***... this is really happening.”

The actors also celebrated the move by posting the club’s official logo on Twitter:

The club then responded with a fake title card inspired by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia:

In a statement, the Wrexham Supporters Trust said: “[We] would like to thank Mr Rob McElhenney and Mr Ryan Reynolds, and their advisors Inner Circle Sports and Walker Morris, for their professional and considered approach and for the time they have already put into the process.

“As Wrexham supporters, we would like to wish them the very best of luck in charge of our Football Club and look forward to what the future brings.”

This isn’t the first time Ryan Reynolds has made an unusual investment, though.

Around this time last year, the Canadian star bought a stake in wireless carrier Mint Mobile, and later launched the streaming platform Mint Mobile +, a service which boasted just one film to its name.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.