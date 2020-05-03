Ryan Reynolds' Virtual Commencement Speech for His Old High School Included Gift of Free Pizza

Ryan Reynolds is reminiscing on his time as a high school student at the Kitsilano Secondary School in Vancouver.

On Friday, the Canadian actor, 43, shared a virtual commencement speech on YouTube for the 2020 graduating class of his high school as schools around the world have shifted to online education and canceled graduations, proms and more amid the coronavirus outbreak. Kitsilano Secondary's graduation ceremony was scheduled for June 19.

Reynolds began his speech by explaining that his close friend from Kitsilano is now a teacher at the school, and he couldn't miss the opportunity to crack a few jokes about his pal.

"You have a teacher by the name of Jonah Eckert, and he was a friend of mine when I was in high school," Reynolds recalled. "I have not seen Jonah in 1.2 million years, but in my mind's eye, he's still like a 17-year-old kid. His hair has frosted tips, he always wore shorts, I remember, even if it was minus 20."

Moving on, Reynolds described his two years at Kitsilano as the "best thing that ever happened" to him and revealed that he is still friends with many of the people he graduated with.

"Now, I'm probably not going to drop and mics here... but I can pass on this one little chestnut of wisdom," the father of three continued. "Something that you might want to start if you're not already doing it. Totally up to you, no pressure, but one thing that's worked for me is practicing some form of compassion every day whether its' for yourself or someone, especially for someone else, is good."

Reynolds also encouraged the graduating class to practice empathy in their everyday lives as they go off to college and eventually the workplace.

"You've heard the expression 'divide and conquer,' you see it everywhere and dividing people is just a means to distract them, disarm them, whereby giving one an opportunity to conquer, and the world seems to subsist on this idea more and more and more. And it's getting really f------ boring," he said. "It's just overdone and I think that you guys want to be stylish and ahead of the curve. And I believe that your generation will be. So maybe practice the opposite, practice empathy."

"Some of you might consider me successful. I don't know some of you might've seen Green Lantern, but I'll tell you this: empathy has gotten me so much more, so much farther," he joked. "In not only my life but in my career."

Reynolds said that making a commitment to practice empathy "is just about the most radical act of ambition that you can ever demonstrate."

To his surprise, he said that being empathetic has "made me money, friends, priceless memories."

"It's allowed me to fully accept and provide love. It's helped me recognize the mistakes I've made and learn from them. Above all it made me happy," he said. "It's something I'll probably be working on my whole life."

Reynolds then ended the speech by telling the students they would be receiving a free large pizza from Nat’s Pizza on him. The pizzeria was one of Reynolds' favorite in his high school days.

Owner Nat Bastone said he received a call on Thursday from Reynolds, who inquired about buying a lot of large pizzas, according to the Calgary Sun. "He had this brilliant idea about wanting to give to the school that he went to, and all the people that meant something to him. He wanted to do something nice because all the kids got shut down for their grad," said Bastone.

Reynolds bought 385 Nat’s Pizza gift cards to be used at the students’ leisure "so they don’t all come in at once," Bastone clarified.