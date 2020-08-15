Ryan Reynolds Urges 'Young Folks' in Canada to Stop Partying amid COVID-19 Pandemic: 'Don't Kill My Mom'

Jason Mendez/WireImage Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has an important message for his fellow Canadians amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the Deadpool star, 43, released a humorous audio recording urging people in his home province of British Columbia to stay indoors and exercise precaution against the novel COVID-19 virus.

The cheeky PSA came after B.C. Premier John Horgan shared in recent press conference that he's been trying to reach the younger demographic about the dangers of coronavirus, saying, "This is a call out to Deadpool right now. Ryan, we need your help up here. Get in touch with us."

In response, Reynolds left a voice memo to Horgan on his Twitter, jokingly telling the premier, "I'm not sure it's a great idea, frankly. I don't think they want medical advice from guys like me, no sir. Unless it's plastic surgery, which — a lot of people don't know this — but I used to be Hugh Jackman."

Called your office. Left a message. pic.twitter.com/CGp2IZagrD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2020

"Young folks in B.C., they're partying, which is of course dangerous," he continued, adding, "They probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren't just getting sick from coronavirus, they're also dying from it too."

"It's terrible that it affects our most vulnerable. B.C., that's home to some of the coolest older people on Earth," the actor said, before listing residents such as his mother and environmental activist David Suzuki as those who could be affected by the virus.

"My mom, she doesn't want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable," he joked. "I hope young people in B.C. don't kill my mom frankly. Or David Suzuki. Or each other."

Reynolds added, "Let's not kill anyone. I think that's reasonable."

The actor ended his message with a reference to wife Blake Lively, saying, "I love parties. My favorite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That's a party."

But Reynolds wasn't the only star who Horgan enlisted for help. During his press conference, the politician also asked Vancouver native Seth Rogen to aid in getting "through to a demographic that clearly isn't hearing our message."

"Just slid in to your DMs!" Rogen, 38, tweeted to Horgan.

British Columbia saw a 36 percent increase of COVID-19 cases, especially within 20- to 39-year-olds, in the past week, according to a report published Thursday by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As of Friday, there have been at least 123,521 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with at least 9,068 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to data from John Hopkins University.

