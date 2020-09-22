Ryan Reynolds Trolled The Rock For Tearing Down A Metal Gate With His Literal Hands

From ELLE

Hi, The Rock just ripped an iron gate out of a brick wall with his own two hands.

Ryan Reynolds hopped into The Rock's comments to troll him about said gate ripping.

So, The Rock casually hopped on Instagram a couple days ago to share a picture of an absolutely destroyed iron gate. Which, um, apparently he ripped down with his own two hands?!

In a lengthy Instagram post, The Rock explained that a power outage caused the front gate to stop opening, and while he tried to "override the hydraulic system" it didn't work. So instead of waiting 45 minutes for someone to come fix it, he just tore it down. To quote:

"So I did what I had to do.

I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself.

Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.

My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, 'in disbelief and equally scared' 🤣"







First of all, wow okay. Second of all, this brings us to Ryan Reynolds, who jumped into The Rock's comments and—as Comments by Celebs notes—wrote “The gate opened the OTHER way.”

Perfect comment is perfect, I'm lol, the end.

