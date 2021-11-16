Ryan Reynolds tried selling props from Red Notice on Antiques Roadshow

Ryan Reynolds has tried to sell a prop from his new movie Red Notice to Antiques Roadshow.

Appearing in a skit with host Lark Mason, Reynolds attempted to sell a so-called “Cleopatra egg” that was used on the set of the film which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Featuring Reynolds and Mason sat across the famous blue clothed table, the Deadpool star attempted to hawk the faux antique to the host.

After being asked the history of the item, Reynolds answered: “This isn’t a family heirloom. My family disowned me. They don’t like me. It’s more of an heirloom that my good friend at the museum lent me. He’s not aware that he lent it to me. It sounds a little complicated. So, that’s perhaps going to play into the value, because of regulatory issues.”

Lark then describes the prop as “commissioned by Cleopatra at the end of her life” and playing up to the plot of the movie said it had been hidden “until recently”.

Lark then made reference to Johnson: “An FBI agent, as I recall – I can’t remember exactly, but a very muscular, handsome, talented man … ”

Reynolds then asked how much the movie item would cost to which Mason says “If we could clear up the complications of how you acquired it, this could sell for over $100m (£74m) at auction.”

Red Notice is Netflix’s most expensive release with an estimated production budget of $200m (£148m). It has also received mixed reviews but Reynolds has claimed it had the biggest opening day for a Netflix release.

