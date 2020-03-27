Ryan Reynolds In Talks To Star In & Produce ‘Dragon’s Lair’ Film Adaptation For Netflix

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix is adapting the popular 80s video game, Dragon’s Lair, into a live-action feature with Ryan Reynolds in talks to produce and star. It Chapter Two producer Roy Lee will produce under his Vertigo Entertainment label along with Trevor Engelson of Underground, Don Bluth, Gary Goldman, and Jon Pomeroy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and The Croods 2 scribes Daniel and Kevin Hageman are crafting the screenplay. Created in by Rick Dyer and Don Bluth, the Dragon’s Lair franchise was first released for arcades in 1983. The premise centers around Dirk the Daring, a knight who sets out to rescue Princess Daphne from the evil dragon Singe and a wizard named Mordroc.

More from Deadline

Soon after its release, the game led to a short-lived ABC animated series which ran from 1984 to 1985.

Reynolds can currently be seen in Netflix’s Michael Bay-directed action thriller, 6 Underground, and has Red Notice, also with the streamers, forthcoming.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.