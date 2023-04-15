Ryan Reynolds Surprises Friend Rob McElhenney With Hilarious Birthday Gift

Ryan Reynolds went above and beyond for his buddy Rob McElhenney’s birthday Friday — and released a highly-produced song teaching people how to pronounce his name. The “Deadpool” star even filmed a slick music video for the two-minute track.

“Sure, he’s got a pretty face that people know they know,” crooned Reynolds on Instagram. “They think they recognize him from his big-time TV show. But despite the accolades, despite the load of fame, one thing that they do not know is how to say his name.”

Reynolds and McElhenney recently acquired Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. and even documented that process with a television series. Reynolds, who welcomed King Charles III to the club in December, nodded to their ambitious new job in Friday’s song.

“Pronouncing all those N’s and E’s and H’s can perplex ’em, so here’s a little birthday gift from all your mates in Wrexham,” sang Reynolds. “Mack instead of Mick, then Henney does the trick, so get the name correct and show the man some damn respect!”

The lyrics were reportedly written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the renowned songwriting duo behind “La La Land” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” The video starred Wrexham’s players, Irish dancers — and McElhenney’s wife, Kaitlin Olson.

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor was rendered speechless by the gift.

“This is…. I mean… I don’t… Wow,” he tweeted Friday.

While the song was surely more satisfying than last year’s gift from Reynolds — a McElhenney memorial plaque in one of the Wrexham A.F.C. urinals — not everybody was impressed. At least Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, suggested as much online.

The “Shallows” actor reportedly chimed in on Instagram and hinted that she expects the same amount of work from Reynolds for her upcoming birthday. Lively let out a simple “Wow” before adding: “That’s a lot of effort you put into this… Can’t wait for August 25.”

Reynolds was well aware of the dedication he showed with his video and wrote in the Instagram caption that “a birthday card might’ve been easier.” In the end, however, this song might’ve just started something truly special — as Reynolds quipped on Twitter:

Story continues

“Would be a real shame if this became a Wrexham AFC Racecourse chant.”

Related...