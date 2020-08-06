Ryan Reynolds to star in and produce comedy directed by Paul King of Paddington fame

Ryan Reynolds will headline Universal Pictures' upcoming family comedy, to be directed by Paul King of Paddington fame.

The project is based on writer Simon Rich The New Yorker short story "Everyday Parenting Tips", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, which hails from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, will feature Reynolds as a father dealing with the everyday challenges of family and raising kids made all the most difficult by an ongoing Great Monster Uprising.

Rich, who recently worked on HBO Max's upcoming feature An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen, will pen the script for the movie.

Reynolds will also produce the project through his Maximum Effort Productions with partner George Dewey.

Lord and Miller will produce through their Lord Miller shingle alongside Aditya Sood and Rich.

Reynolds will also be seen next in the comedy Free Guy with Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, and will voice the character Guy in Croods 2. He is also a part of Netflix's Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot-starrer Red Notice.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

