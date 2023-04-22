Ryan Reynolds’ Soccer Club Wrexham Levels Up As Team Gets Promoted After Huge Win

Ryan Reynolds celebrated his soccer club Wrexham winning and getting promoted from the National League to League Two.

The team is highlighted in the FX docu-series Welcome to Wrexham and this 3-1 win of the Welsh soccer club over Boreham Wood will undoubtedly be part of the upcoming season.

More from Deadline

Wrexham leveling up was even celebrated by The Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate and William.

“Congratulations @Wrexham_AFC! A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud,” read a tweet from the official account of the royals signed with a W.

An official tweet from the Welsh team read, “WE ARE CHAMPIONS! AFTER 15 YEARS, WE ARE BACK IN THE FOOTBALL LEAGUE!”

Congratulations @Wrexham_AFC! A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud. W https://t.co/VGdF6GkFVw — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2023

Reynolds shared a video on Twitter of the fans celebrating the victory.

Mickey knows this feeling. ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️ https://t.co/IEIc9cfI5t — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 22, 2023

Earlier this year, Wrexham pulled another big win against Coventry in a 4-3 win. At this point, Wrexham was in the fifth level while their opponent was three tiers above. Reynolds was “totally speechless” after that win as he shared the exciting news on social media.

Story continues

The FX docuseries premiered back in August 2022 and it follows Wrexham co-owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they buy the soccer team and try to revive it. Wrexham is the third-oldest professional association soccer team in the world going back to 1864.

Season 2 of the series continues to unfold as the soccer season continues. Viewers will get to witness the inside look into the massive wins this year with the Hollywood ending as the team scored a promotion.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.