Ryan Reynolds Sends Well Wishes to Wrexham AFC Player Who Suffered Punctured Lung During Game: ‘Pulling for a Speedy Recovery’

“Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does," said the actor, who co-owns Wrexham AFC

Getty Images Ryan Reynolds (l.) and Paul Mullin

Ryan Reynolds is showing his support for an injured Wrexham AFC player.

On Wednesday the Deadpool actor, who is a co-owner of the professional soccer club from Wales, shared a post on Twitter about player Paul Mullin, who suffered a punctured lung during a preseason match against Manchester United on Saturday.

“Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does. The entire @Wrexham_AFC community is pulling for a speedy recovery," Reynolds wrote in his tweet.

Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does. The entire @Wrexham_AFC community is pulling for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/CclAD42nFw — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 26, 2023

During the contest at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium this past weekend, Mullin was injured after a challenge from United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, CNN reported.

Mullin, who needed an oxygen tank, left the field after being treated for several minutes, per The Guardian. The Athletic reported that Mullin will likely miss the start of the new regular season due to his injury. Wrexham AFC won the preseason match 3-1.

On Wednesday, Reynolds also sent a thank-you to Manchester United about the game on Instagram, while mentioning Mullin again.

"Massive thanks to @manchesterunited for the incredible opportunity to play against a legendary Premier league side. 🤯 ❤️ But Jesus…. not worth losing Paul Mullin. F’n Brutal. @wrexham_afc," he wrote in the post's caption.

Mullin's injury sparked an angry reaction from Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson towards United, according to The Guardian. “It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a preseason game and I’m not happy with it at all," Parkinson said. "I haven’t seen the goalie and he’s probably best steering clear of us for the time being because we’re not very happy.”

He added: “It’s a dangerous challenge and obviously Paul Mullin is our talisman. The way the lads responded after that I thought was outstanding. That’s what we’re all about as a group – resilience, sticking together. And that’s what we showed."

Discharged, Thank you to everyone @UCSDHealth for the incredible care! Will keep everyone updated but rest and recover is the 1st step! 🙏🏼😄 — Paul Mullin (@PMullin7) July 26, 2023

Mullin was hospitalized and later released, updating fans via Twitter on Wednesday.

“Discharged, Thank you to everyone @UCSDHealth for the incredible care! Will keep everyone updated but rest and recover is the 1st step!" he wrote in the social media post.

For his part, Bishop tweeted an apology to Mullin: “Just wanted to share my sincerest apologies to @PMullin7 A complete misjudgement and a genuine accident with 0 malicious intent at all! Wishing you the speediest recovery and hope to see you back scoring goals as soon as possible!”

Just wanted to share my sincerest apologies to @PMullin7 A complete misjudgement and a genuine accident with 0 malicious intent at all!

Wishing you the speediest recovery and hope to see you back scoring goals as soon as possible! — nath (@natthb13) July 26, 2023

Reynolds owns Wrexham AFC with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney. The two purchased the Welsh soccer team in 2021, and their acquisition was spotlighted in the 2022 documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

Back in May, the actor celebrated the promotion of Wrexham's men's and women's teams to the English Football League.

"The first Tuesday in May. What an unforgettable evening in Wrexham celebrating both @wrexham_afc and @wrexhamafcwomen gaining promotion and winning their leagues. BONKERS ⚔️❤️⚔️," Reynolds wrote in an Instagram post at the time.









Read the original article on People.