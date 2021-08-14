Ryan Reynolds Says Disney Wants a ‘Free Guy’ Sequel

According to Ryan Reynolds, a “Free Guy” sequel is in the cards.

Reynolds, who stars in the action comedy film, tweeted the news on Saturday. “Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo! #irony,” Reynolds wrote.

20th Century Studios then retweeted Reynolds’ tweet, seemingly confirming the news. Director Shawn Levy also quote tweeted Reynolds’ message, adding: “Yuuuuuuuup.”

Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

In “Free Guy,” Reynolds portrays a non-playable video game character named Guy in a popular game called “Free City.” Once he realizes he is living in a fictional game, Guy sets off on a quest to become the game’s hero, with the help of the game’s programmers, played by Joe Keery and Jodie Comer. The film also stars Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

“Free Guy” released on Aug. 13 and is projected to top the domestic box office this weekend with an estimated $26 million. The film, which has received good reviews from critics and moviegoers alike, took in around $10.5 million on Friday from 4,165 theaters, and is expected to add another $13 million to $16 million to its haul throughout the weekend.

Distributed by 20th Century Studios, “Free Guy” is the first Disney movie to have a theatrical-only release for the first time in about a year. The film will run exclusively in theaters for 45 days, and its earnings will be an important indicator as to the state of the movie theater business.

