Ryan Reynolds Says His Daughters with Blake Lively Are 'Ready' for Baby No. 4: 'They Love It'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "The Adam Project" New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's girls are looking forward to another sibling.

The Spirited actor, 46, recently chatted about the couple's fourth baby on the way in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he shared how the pair's three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, feel about the new addition.

"They're in. They love it," he said of his girls. "They're ready."

"I'm very excited," the star added of his own feelings. "We'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited."

On Monday, Reynolds appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show where he spoke about how his family is preparing to welcome the newborn.

Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Already a dad to three daughters, Reynolds admitted "not as much preparation" has gone into bringing another baby into the family.

"How are you preparing for this new baby?" Reynolds' Spirited costar Sunita Mani asked the actor.

"The first one, everything's like perfect and you set everything up, everything's sterilized. By the fourth, you're just like, oh, right this is happening," he said, teasing, "I should sweep or something."

"Not as much preparation has happened. I shouldn't speak for my wife because she's in it to win it right now," he added. "She's ready. We're very excited though."

In September, Lively, 35, revealed that she's pregnant with the couple's fourth child at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, where she posed in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress with her baby bump on display.

Speaking on the Today show in November, Reynolds opened up about the baby, admitting that he's hoping their fourth child will also be a girl.

"I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," said Reynolds while noting that he and Lively "don't know" the sex of their fourth child on the way and "never find out 'til [they're born]."