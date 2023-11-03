Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Have Lost $12 Million from Wrexham AFC: ‘I’m Gonna Go Throw Up’

Wrexham AFC was promoted to the English Football League in April

Wrexham FC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney got some shocking news

In the premiere episode of their Hulu docuseries' second season, McElhenney, 46, and Reynolds, 47, speak with Wrexham AFC's executive director Humphrey Ker, who tells the actors they've lost "loads" of money since purchasing the Welsh football team.

Ker declined to reveal the number, but Reynolds asked him to "quantify loads for us" in the episode.

Wrexham's Advisor to the Board Shaun Harvey then tells the duo that they have lost an estimated £10 million (which converts into roughly $12 million) on the investment as of the time of filming.

Upon hearing the estimated total, Reynolds said, “I’m gonna go throw up,”

Harvey advised Wrexham's owners to continue pursuing advancement to a higher league as a solution for their financial woes, which came to fruition for the team in April when they were promoted to the English Football League.

The club's advisor explained, “The value that’s coming from the global appeal we’ve been able to create is going to offset those additional costs that we’ve created. The biggest thing that’s going to change on promotion … people can see the value of Welcome to Wrexham."

Harvey continued, "That’s when the additional sponsorship revenue can be generated.”

Prior to promotion, the club was in the fifth English football division. Wrexham had been relegated outside the top-four leagues since 2008 after 87 straight years competing in the Football League.

In April, the team defeated Boreham Wood 3-1 to move up into the English Football League for the first time in more than a decade.

After the team secured the win, dozens of people rushed the field in celebration, while Reynolds and McElhenney embraced for a hug. Both men were silent for the first few moments while they took in the accomplishment.

McElhenney had tears in his eyes after the win, as seen in a heartfelt video shared by actor Paul Rudd. As the final seconds ran out, clinching Wrexham's victory, Rudd, 54, captured the unforgettable moment and the team owner's reactions.

"Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we'll never forget it," Reynolds wrote in a tweet afterwards, adding that Rudd filmed the footage.

"Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I'm still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @wrexham_afc," the Deadpool star said on Instagram.

"Smoke must've gotten into my eyes," McElhenney said in an Instagram Story.

Speaking with PEOPLE last year, Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer said the actors are "passionate" owners of the team. "It's so nice to actually feel their passion, not just see it," Palmer, 31, said.

"I've had good owners and bad owners and nasty owners," explained Palmer, who said he has "a really good personal relationship" with Reynolds, and that the two "speak a lot."

"I've never had owners that are this passionate and this involved with the football club, with the community, and what they're doing for everyone."

While filming their FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, Palmer said he could, "see [their passion] behind the cameras, which makes it so authentic, and it really is so genuine."

Palmer added that McElhenney and Reynolds "have really fallen in love with the town, the community, the football club and the players."



