Ryan Reynolds reveals Disney wants a F ree Guy sequel following film's impressive debut

Ryan Reynolds has announced a Free Guy sequel might be on the way sooner than expected.

"Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!!" Reynolds wrote on Twitter, hashtagging the word irony.

"If it isn't called, "Albuquerque Boiled Turkey" we've failed," he added in a follow-up post, referencing one of the film's in-jokes from Taika Waititi.

Director Shawn Levy quote-tweeted Reynolds' post, simply writing "Yuuuup," confirming Reynolds was being serious about his excitement. 20th Century Studios also re-posted the news.

Free Guy tells the story of Guy (Reynolds), your average bank teller who turns out to be an NPC (non-player character) inside an open-world video game. When he realizes his "true calling," he decides to become a hero by saving his friends from getting deleted by the game's creator. The film also stars Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Stranger Things' Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, and Brittany Runs a Marathon's Utkarsh Ambudkar.

The film, long-delayed by COVID, officially debuted in theaters this weekend, taking the no. 1 spot at the box office with $28.4 million. EW gave the movie a B, noting in its review that "in a genre where winky self-awareness has become standard-issue, Free Guy might have come off as manic and hollow; instead, it has fun having a heart" and calling the timing of the film's release "fortuitously in line with the Ted Lasso mood of the moment, and the general pivot from sneering antiheroes to more atypical ones."

Earlier this year, Levy spoke with EW at E3 about the process of bringing the film to life. "Making a movie about gaming, set in the world of gaming, set in a game was frankly super liberating compared to adapting an existing game," he said. "So, I was beholden to the world that I wanted to be authentic to, but I was not beholden to any game. I invented a game."

