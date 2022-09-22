Ryan Reynolds Reveals 1 Thing He’d Do To Kids That’s 'Generally Frowned Upon'

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in 2021. (Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds confessed to something that will likely make a lot of parents feel seen.

During an appearance on ABC’s “Live With Kelly and Ryan” on Friday, the “Adam Project” star revealed that he’d love to embrace a controversial tactic while raising his kids.

“I know it’s generally frowned upon, but if I could just duct-tape an iPad to their faces, I would,” Reynolds said. “I get the allure of that. We try to limit the screen time to just very small chunks, but …” he added, trailing off.

It’s hard to blame him for being tempted. The “Deadpool” star shares three daughters — James, age 7; Inez, 5; and Betty, 3 — with wife Blake Lively, and they have a fourth child on the way.

In June, the actor openly joked about how exhausting it is to be a dad to three little girls in a commercial for spirits brand Aviation American Gin, which he co-owns.

The ad stars entertainer Nick Cannon — father or frickin’ nine — who makes a cocktail called “The Vasectomy” for Reynolds.

