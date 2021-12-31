Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White’s joke he’s not ‘over’ their ‘relationship’

Ryan Reynolds has responded to Betty White’s recent joke that he still has feelings for her.

In a new interview with People ahead of White’s 100th birthday on 17 January, the Golden Girls star teased Reynolds about his long-standing crush on her.

White humorously said: “I’ve heard Ryan [Reynolds] can’t get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One.”

The Hollywood legend has revealed that she fancies Redford previously as well. White received a life-sized cutout of the 85-year-old actor on the occasion of her 99th birthday this year.

On Thursday (30 December), Reynolds jokingly responded to White: “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks.”

Reynolds met White while filming The Proposal with Sandra Bullock. The 99-year-old plays Reynolds’s spunky grandmother in the 2009 hit rom-com.

I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks. https://t.co/xV8v2vVvXB — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 30, 2021

Wishing White on her 97th birthday in 2019, Reynolds had posted a sweet message for his “ex-girlfriend” on social media.

“I don’t usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty’s special. Happy Birthday to the one and only Betty White,” the Deadpool actor had posted.

Bullock and Reynolds recorded a birthday message for the prolific actor and comedian the following year.

In the video, the 45-year-old actor had attempted to prove that he loved White more than Bullock. Reynolds said: “I mean, does she [Bullock], like, hand-deliver flowers for you and wear nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets, just like you requested? Doubt it.”

Off-screen, and in the real world, Reynolds is married to actor Blake Lively and the couple have three children together.

Reynolds was last seen in Netflix film Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.