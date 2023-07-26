Ryan Reynolds reboots '80s TV icon Alf with sponsored content shorts

Ryan Reynolds is indulging his love for '80s nostalgia, and it's out of this world.

Reynolds is rebooting Alf, the furry brown alien of the eponymous sci-fi comedy from the 1980s, with a series of sponsored content shorts on his Maximum Effort Channel. The "Deadpool" star previewed some of the extraterrestrial hilarity in a trailer montage posted Monday.

In the video, Alf can be seen discussing and using various products with their human friend Eric, including mobile network operator Mint Mobile, doorbell camera brand Ring and television streamer Fubo.

The Maximum Effort Channel, which launched in June as part of a deal with Fubo, acquired the rights to the "Alf" sitcom and will incorporate branded segments called "Maximum Moments" into reruns of the original series. The channel is also available to stream on platforms such as Amazon Freevee and Tubi.

"We love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining," Reynolds said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly. "Besides my irrational love of Alf growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because (Alf co-creator) Paul (Fusco), Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring Alf back to life."

"Alf" ran from 1986-1990 and starred Max Wright, Anne Schedeen, Andrea Elson and Fusco as the voice of Alf. The series won a People’s Choice Award for favorite new TV comedy program in 1987.

