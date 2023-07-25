Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel to Produce New ‘ALF’ Content (TV News Roundup)

Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel has partnered with Paul Fusco, the creator of the hit ’80s sitcom “ALF,” to create new content starring the wisecracking alien. The show, which aired from 1986 to 1990, starred the titular character ALF, or “Alien Life Form,” as he lives with a human family in suburbia.

Maximum Effort and Fusco have revived ALF, along with Shout! Studios, to premiere new sponsor-driven content premiering Saturday, July 29. Advertising messages will be interegrated throughout “ALF” episodes for various companies including Mint Mobile, Fubo, Hims, MNTN and Ring. Dubbed “Maximum Moments,” this sponsored content will feature new storylines featuring ALF.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Variety

“At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining,” Reynolds said. Both “Maximum Moments” and “ALF” episodes can be viewed starting July 29 on Maximum Effort Channel, which is available to watch on Fubo, Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, Vizio Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.

In other TV roundup news:

TRAILERS

Max has set the date for upcoming stand-up comedy special “Tracy Morgan: Takin’ it Too Far,” which will debut August 17 on the streamer. The trailer for the Emmy-nominated comedian’s special was also released, and features cuts from Morgan’s live set at Boston’s Wilbur Theater.

The special’s official logline reads: “Grateful and hyped, the comedian owns his set and unabashedly tackling topics such as dating in his 50s (along with the unexpected side effects that comes with it), his dysfunctional family, attempting to reverse gentrification in Brooklyn, and the very public 2014 car accident that left him with multiple broken bones, a traumatic brain injury, and a substantial settlemen.”

“Takin’ it Too Far” was executive produced by Rikki Hughes and Morgan, and was directed by Marcus Raboy. Watch the trailer below.

*

Get ready for Gayle: Peacock has unveiled the trailer for upcoming comedy special “Chris Fleming: Hell.” Best known for his YouTube comedy series “Gayle,” Fleming gets a one-hour segment all to himself in the special.

According to Peacock’s official synopsis, “Chris Fleming lights up Dynasty Typewriter as he explores the unique hell of performance anxiety through musical comedy, anecdotes about Phil Collins, and everything in between. His surreal take on the plight of being a live performer is accompanied by absurdist sketches depicting the artist’s journey through Hollywood and the mystical nature of live theater.”

“Chris Fleming: Hell” is set to premiere on August 18. The special was directed by Cat Solen and produced by Morgan Howard and Michaela Ford alongside Jax Media.

Watch the trailer below.

EVENTS

The break is over! Warner Bros. Discovery is launching its second annual “Friends Fan Week” starting on July 24. The event will celebrate Chandler, Monica, Joey, Rachel, Phoebe and Ross with new products, programming, events and giveaways throughout the week.

Story continues

Fans of the show can purchase an exclusive collector’s edition “Friends” Polly Pocket compact, a “Friends”-inspired Uno game, or a “Friends” Little People “The Television Series” set or enter to win a free coffee at Central Perk and free tickets to OGX’s The “Friends” Experience.

“Friends” next year is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its 1994 debut.

PROGRAMMING

Ryan Seacrest returns to his spot as host of ‘American Idol’ for Season 22 along with judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. The live virtual audition tour, coined ‘Idol Across America,’ returns to all 50 states starting August 2, where singers will get the chance to proceed to the judge audition round of “Idol.”

Auditions begin with the ‘First 700 VIP Event’ and move to Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina on August 4. It then moves on to Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Washington, D.C.,Rhode Island, Vermont and Massachusetts on September 6. For the first time, contenders can audition under their genre during open calls hosted throughout the tour.

Season 22 is set to return in to ABC in Spring 2024, marking its seventh season on the network.

PARTNERSHIPS

Mattel has renewed its licensing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. In maintaining the partnership, Mattel will continue to serve as licensee for toy categories including preschool, plush, dolls, vehicles, games, and novelty toys. They will create and market products for a myriad of Warner Bros. Discovery brands and franchises including DC Universe, Harry Potter, “Friends” and “Ted Lasso.”

“Mattel is incredibly proud of our two-decade long partnership with Warner Bros. to create products for fans featuring their favorite Warner Bros. characters and storylines,” said Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel.

*

ESPAT TV & Studios has partnered with Washington, D.C.’s Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment (OCTFME) to develop video game-themed programming, marking a first-of-its-kind government agreement. ESPAT and OCTFME will share a joint D.C.-based space at the former BET Studios.

“The dynamic partnership between OCTFME and ESPAT TV brings an unprecedented level of

excitement to our DCE streaming network, providing diverse immersive media content

opportunities,” said OCTFME director LaToya Foster in a statement. “We are investing in emerging industries partnerships, which include technology and gaming, that not only enhance the entertainment landscape of Washington, D.C., but also contribute to the growth of our local creative economy, which is critical to our mission.”

OCTFME and ESPAT have said that concept programming is already in development and expect to announce further details in the coming months.



*

Latino-owned entertainment company Fuse Media has announced that Fuse+ will now be available on Amazon’s Prime Video. This expands an existing partnership in which viewers could watch Fuse FAST channels including Shades of Black, Backstage, Latino Vibes, and OutTV Proud on Amazon Freevee.

Fuse+ was launched in 2021 and offers more than 500 hours of scripted and unscripted programming, including the DEI-focused series “Made from Scratch,” “Shine True” and “Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce.”

“To continue our partnership with Amazon bringing Fuse+ to Prime Video subscribers is another testament to Fuse Media’s appeal to young, culturally diverse viewers eager for vibrant, authentic representations of their own lives on any screen they watch,” said Fuse Media Chairman & CEO Miguel Roggero.

DEALS

The sports talk radio program “The Dan Patrick Show” has been renewed by iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks and NBC Sports with a multiplatform distribution agreement. Led by Dan Patrick and produced by “Dannettes” Paul Pabst, Patrick O’Connor, Todd Fritz and Marvin Prince, the show is hosted every weekday and features interviews, comedy, news, and commentary on the world of sports.

“I could not be more excited to extend each of my partnerships with NBC Sports/Peacock and iHeartRadio’s Fox Sports Radio Network for many years to come, and I am thrilled that this announcement is being made jointly,” Patrick said.

Patrick will also work alongside iHeartMedia to produce the Dan Patrick Podcast Network, which is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and features original content produced by Patrick, iHeartPodcasts and Workhouse Media, including “Dan Patrick Takes a Gamble” and “More To It with Marcellus Wiley.”

Under this deal, iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks will continue to be the exclusive global digital and terrestrial audio distribution for Patrick’s show. Audiences can listen to the program 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on weekdays on more than 360 stations in the U.S. Fans can also stream the show during the same window Monday through Friday on Peacock.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox Corporation has appointed David Espinosa as president of distribution, succeeding Mike Biard, who recently stepped away from the position after over two decades at Fox to join NewsNation’s parent company Nexstar.

Espinosa moves into the new role from his previous position as executive vice president, distribution strategy and business affairs at Fox. In his new role as president of distribution, Espinosa will oversee content distribution across all brands including Fox Entertainment, News, Sports and Tubi, reporting to John Nallen, COO of Fox Corp.

Since joining Fox in 2006, Espinosa has held senior roles across the company. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to lead such an impactful aspect of the Fox business,” said Espinosa in a statement. “The team and I look forward to continuing to work with our partners throughout the industry as we provide premium value through our defining news, sports and entertainment content as only Fox can.”





Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.