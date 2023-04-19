Ryan Reynolds makes ‘monster’ promise with Wrexham on brink of title

Wrexham have moved a win away from sealing promotion back into the Football League, with co-owner Ryan Reynolds promising a “monster” party if the team can defeat Boreham Wood and win the title on Saturday.

The Red Dragons defeated Yeovil 3-0 on Tuesday night to move four points clear of title rivals Notts County and with just games to go this season.

The result saw Wrexham reach 107 points, breaking the National League record, and means the club will be promoted back to the Football League for the first time in 15 years if they beat Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney was in attendance for the Yeovil win, along with Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Kaitlin Olson, as second-half goals from Anthony Forde, James Jones and Paul Mullin earned the win.

Meanwhile, Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster, whose last-minute penalty win last week earned a vital win over Notts County, has hinted that the club’s Hollywood owners have promised a promotion party to Las Vegas if they can win the title.

"They’ve promised us a monster one at the end of the season,” Forster said. “ If we get promoted, they’re gonna take us away somewhere with a lot of flashing lights."

Reynolds was not at the Racecourse Ground for the win against Yeovil but expressed relief after an “edgy” first half. The Deadpool star could travel to Wales ahead of Saturday with promotion on the line.

“MASSIVE three points,” he wrote on social media. “Yeovil put on a show. The first 45 min were edgy as hell. Big Saturday match on the way at the Racecourse. This sport continues to be evil.”

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was pleased his side bounced back after being held to a 0-0 draw by Barnet last week. Wrexham’s win meant Yeovil were relegated from the National League.

"It was never going to be straightforward,” Parkinson said. “Yeovil had pride to play for as well as the hope of staying in the division. They’ve got a good manager and he set them up to be difficult.

"We knew we had to be patient tonight and in the end we just wore them down and I’m very pleased with the performance.

"The lads stuck to the task and knew what we had to do. We couldn’t quite achieve it in the first period and the final passes weren’t quite the standard they normally are but you felt it was coming.

"I’m just pleased with the way we went about our business, stayed calm and got the job done.”