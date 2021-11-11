Ryan Reynolds Laughs About His Sex Life With Blake Lively To Jimmy Fallon

Photo credit: Steven Ferdman - Getty Images

In an unexpected turn of events, Ryan Reynolds appeared on Jimmy Fallon's talk show last night, in place of Will Ferrel who was originally due to appear on the couch for questioning.

Announcing the arrival 'one and only Will Ferrell' during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 47-year old host turns to the blue curtain, only for Reynolds to walk through it, hands in the air.

Wearing a casual hoodie over a khaki shirt, 45-year-old Reynolds does a tour of the stage, making kissing gestures to the applauding audience, before taking his place on the grey armchair.

Explaining his surprise appearance, Reynolds quipped that he was walking the dog, having just put his three children to bed when 'Will [Ferrell] called, said he was running a little late, asked me if I'd jump in for him.'

Fallon, seeming quickly to adapt to the change of plan, asks about Reynolds' wife, 34-year old actor Blake Lively, and their children Inez, James and Betty. Parodying one of his many comedy roles, and poking fun at the usual request for intimate subjects to remain off the cards, Reynolds hams up his responses, saying 'Blake's... no personal questions by the way... but Blake is great. The sex is totally normal.'

Quickly following it with 'hey, hey, hey, pump the sex breaks Jimmy' as if Fallon had been the one to ask the personal question.

Jokes about Blake Lively aside, Reynolds also addressed Paul Rudd's 'Sexiest Man Alive' accolade, calling Rudd 'the nicest human being in all of show business' and explaining that the Ghostbusters actor is 'ageing backwards because of his contract with Satan.'

