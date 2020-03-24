Ryan Reynolds Answers Justin Trudeau’s Call To Spread COVID-19 Awareness

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he would call on prominent Canadians to spread the word about the importance of social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and it looks like beloved Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds is at the top of that list.

At a press conference Monday, Trudeau teased a multi-million dollar ad campaign involving prominent Canadian figures we “know and trust” in messaging around flattening the COVID-19 curve.

The prime minister himself got the ball rolling Monday night with a Twitter video from his home kitchen calling on Canadians to take social distancing seriously and stay home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

You need to stay home. And so do your friends and family members. Help spread the word with your own video - and tag your friends to remind them to stay home too. And together, we can #PlankTheCurve. @MichaelBuble and @VancityReynolds - can you help? #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/f1PQQrzMIK — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 23, 2020

“COVID-19 is hitting hard around the world and right across the country,” Trudeau says in the video. “Everyone needs to step up to fight against this virus, to keep our loved ones safe, to keep vulnerable people safe and to protect the health care workers who are working so hard to keep us all safe.”

In the post, Trudeau calls on two of Canada’s most beloved national icons — singer Michael Buble and Deadpool star Reynolds — to help spread the word.

And, because he is a well-documented all-around good guy, Reynolds heeded the call 10 minutes later — in his own way, of course.

“Thank you Prime Minister Trudeau,” Reynolds said in a video also shared to Twitter. “We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19.”

The two share a history. Trudeau has openly said Reynolds is his favourite “Canadian Ryan” (sorry Gosling) and of course there was that one time the Vancouver actor asked Trudeau to annex Alaska. And while Reynolds didn’t formally endorse anyone in last year’s federal election, he did praise the “last four years” of climate policy under Trudeau’s leadership.

But in the video, Reynolds was also quick to point out that celebrities aren’t the ones on the actual front line of this fight.

“I think we all know in times of crisis, it’s the celebrities that we count on most, they’re the ones that will get us through this … right after health care workers of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins — they’re great — childhood imaginary friends, like 400 other types of people,” he said.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot drew controversy last week for organizing a bunch of celebrities to sing John Lennon’s “Imagine,” with many critics decrying the video as not doing anything to actually help the situation.

Needless to say, we stan a celeb who promotes social distancing and other measures proven to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Look, stay at home,” Reynolds said. “Practise social distancing. Wash your hands. We are going to get through this thing together.”

Reynolds went on to nominate musician Steven Page, fellow Vancouverite Seth Rogen and his brother Terry Reynolds to continue spreading the word on ways we can flatten the curve.

Rogen responded later Monday night with his own video from his “bunker.”

“Stay inside, let’s not get sick,” he said.

Rogen nominated actor Jay Baruchel, musician Shawn Mendes and talk-show host and comedian Lilly Singh to make their own videos.

As for Reynolds’s fellow Trudeau-nominee Michael Buble? Well, he’s also been doing his part spreading the word on staying home and self-isolating too.

It remains to be seen which Canadian figures will be featured in the actual government ad campaign, though here’s hoping we get Celine Dion singing to us the benefits of being “All By Myself.”

