Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Hugh Jackman for Actor's 52nd Birthday — and Says 'I Love You'

Ryan Reynolds is keeping his hilarious feud with Hugh Jackman alive.

The Deadpool 2 actor wished Jackman a happy birthday in a video he shared on his Instagram Stories on Monday as the X-Men actor turned 52.

"Hey, Hugh! Just wanted to wish you a happy birthday and to tell you that I love you," Reynolds said. "I'm down here in Atlanta so I wish I could be celebrating with you."

He continued, "You may notice it’s a little quiet around the house this morning, that’s because I flew Deb and the kids and the dogs, and your friends and furniture down here to celebrate your birthday with me. And we’re having an amazing time. And, um, we miss you."

Reynolds ended the video by smiling mischievously. Jackman shared the video on his own Instagram Stories, and while he did not respond directly to Reynolds, he did enjoy a piece of birthday cake in a video he shared on his account, calling it a "slice of heaven."

"🍰," Jackman wrote in the caption.

Reynolds recently trolled Jackman in April on the actor’s 24th wedding anniversary to his wife Debbora-Lee Furness.

Jackman shared a throwback image of himself and his wife, sweetly writing in the caption, "These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24"

Reynolds used the anniversary post as an opportunity to troll Jackman. "Hang in there, Deb," Reynolds teased in the comments section as first captured by Comments by Celebs.