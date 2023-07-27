Ryan Reynolds Having Tea With The UK PM Wasn't On Our 2023 Bingo Card

Ryan Reynolds found an unexpected way to fill his time on Wednesday, as Deadpool filming remains on hold due the actors’ and writers’ strikes.

The actor and football club owner is here in the UK to shoot the franchise’s third instalment but work has ground to a halt amid the Hollywood disputes.

With extra time on his hands, Ryan stopped by a famous London address for tea – 10 Downing Street.

The Free Guy star met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss the UK’s growing film industry, and his own production company, Maximum Effort.

In a series of snaps posted on Instagram, the pair can be seen having an intense discussion inside No.10 before Ryan and his team posed for a picture outside the building’s iconic door.

Ryan’s post attracted plenty of attention, with David Beckham quipping in the comments section: “You moving in,” alongside a laughing face emoji.

Some fans weren’t too impressed with the meeting though, as one commented: “The Tories are no friends to the arts. Twelve Culture Ministers in 13 years, and most crew received no help during the Covid pandemic.”

“Rishi is pushing for Humanities to be second class subjects in schools,” another pointed out. “He wouldn’t be supporting the SAG-Aftra strike either. That said, thank you for all you do.”

Blake and Ryan have spent recent weeks in the UK

Blake and Ryan have spent recent weeks in the UK

The visit comes after Ryan’s wife Blake Lively stopped off at another iconic London landmark, Kensington Palace.

Much to our disappointment, the Gossip Girl star wasn’t meeting up with the Royals though.

Instead, she went to see the Crown To Couture exhibition, where one of her Met Gala looks is on display.

While there, Blake wasn’t totally satisfied with how her gown was hanging – so jumped over the barrier to fix it herself.

READ MORE: