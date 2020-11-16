Ryan Reynolds gives rare insight into raising three daughters with Blake Lively

From Cosmopolitan

Just in case you need yet another reason to love Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, here it is: Ryan recently waxed lyrical about being the ultimate girl dad in the sweetest interview with Access Hollywood.

Yep, just when we thought we couldn't adore the father of three and husband to Gossip Girl graduate Blake Lively more, Ryan went on to declare his daughters and wife are pretty much real-life superheroes.

Coming from a boy-only household, Ryan "never in a million years" imagined he would father three girls - James (five), Inez (four) and Betty (one).

"I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would have imagined," he shared. "I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. I’m the youngest of four boys so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride and I love every second of it."









Not only does he cherish Blake and the trio's tenacity, but he unabashedly admits that he always turns to their "wisdom and strength" when life throws unexpected hurdles his way.

He went on, “No joke, they are the most capable people I know. So I think if anything got crazy or scary in my life, they are the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire."

As for the key to their parenting, he said he's never that far from his daughters as they always join him when he's filming. “I just try to be as present as possible," he added. "We don’t split up like I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together.

"I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”

So sweet.

