Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy and Gal Gadot's Death on the Nile delayed

From Digital Spy

Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot have had their latest movies delayed (and no, we're not even talking about Wonder Woman 1984), as Disney shakes up their December calendar.

In a blow to cinemas, Disney has decided to pull two 20th Century Studios titles: Ryan Reynolds' action comedy Free Guy and Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile.

Free Guy, which also stars Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, was originally scheduled for a December 11 release. Meanwhile, Branagh's adaptation of Death on the Nile with Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer was hoping for a December 18 release a week later.

View photos Photo credit: 20th Century Studios More

Related: Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds and Killing Eve's Jodie Comer star in new look at Free Guy

Now, according to Deadline, neither will open in cinemas as planned, and are instead eyeing openings in 2021, when things will – hopefully – be a little safer and more predictable.

Before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic derailed its December release, Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile had been attracting buzz thanks to its all-star cast and apparently "lusty" take on the Agatha Christie novel.

The actor and director, who will reprise the role of Hercule Poirot, revealed that the murder mystery will steer away from a "milder, more reserved, more superficially cocktail language" and instead turn up the heat.

View photos Photo credit: 20th Century Studios More

Related: Death on the Nile's Dawn French says director was "brave" to cast her and Jennifer Saunders

"For me the inspirations were noir classics, Dial M For Murder, Double Indemnity and latter-day pictures, Body Heat, even Fatal Attraction," he said. "These hot, lusty atmospheres. People in the grip of extreme passions do dangerous things."

Eventually, anyway.

Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access this edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

You Might Also Like