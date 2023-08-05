Ryan Reynolds’ ‘first day of school vibes’ in Wrexham’s league return

Ryan Reynolds (left) watches from the stands at the Racecourse Ground alongside fellow actor Hugh Jackman - PA/Jacob King

Wrexham ended their 15-year exile from the Football League in predictable Hollywood style at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, with co-owner Ryan Reynolds admitting he was suffering from “first day of school” nerves prior to their 5-3 loss at home to Milton Keynes Dons.

His friend Hugh Jackman was the latest movie celebrity to attend a Wrexham game, along with Reynolds and his business partner Rob McElhenney.

The Oscar nominee is currently filming the latest in the Deadpool series of films with Reynolds and was on hand as Wrexham returned to the EFL after an absence of 5,572 days.

“More than anything, the one word I would use is ‘emotional,’” said Reynolds. “A lot of blood was spilled on this field there last couple of years that Rob and I have been involved with the club and it never fails to completely take my breath away when you step out at the Racecourse Ground.

Reynolds meets the fans at Wrexham - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

“It’s a church. So, to be here, I’ve got a little ‘first day of school’ vibes, that sort of nervous energy I’m consumed with but super-excited. Can’t wait to get going.”

Wrexham said farewell to the EFL in May 2008, relegated despite a 4-2 win at Lincoln on the final day of the season.

And their return was the latest chapter in the Welsh club’s rise to global prominence since their purchase in November 2020.

The second series of their award-winning Welcome to Wrexham series is due to air in the middle of next month with filming starting on a third series, covering the club’s return to the EFL.

Victory over Boreham Wood in the final home game of last season clinched promotion and McElhenney admitted he was far more relaxed three months on from that day.

“We recognise this is a personal experience for the fans, as much as it is for us,” said McElhenney. “The last time we were here, we were gripped with such anxiety and potential for disaster yet we also knew we had the chance to win that league.

“So it was three hours of just pure hell until that moment at which we won. Today, it’s the beginning of a new chapter and we can just have fun.”

McElhenney tweeted before kick-off:

But the current incumbents have certainly delivered in restoring Wrexham’s fortunes to date.

The game was a sell-out of around 10,000, with 1,100 fans from MK Dons, who were relegated from League One last season.

The Racecourse’s capacity is due to be expanded by 5,500 when the “New Kop” opens at the start of next season, although building is yet to begin on the stand behind one of the goals.

Wrexham were without new signing James McClean, the veteran Republic of Ireland international who signed on Friday, and cult hero striker Paul Mullin, still recovering in the United States from broken ribs and a punctured lung which he suffered in a pre-season meeting with Manchester United.

