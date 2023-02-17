Ryan Reynolds Finally Goes on the Record About His 4th Baby With Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds recently gave a bit of insight into his growing family with Blake Lively—for real, this time.

During an appearance on CNBC's Power Lunch on February 13, Reynolds tried to play coy when host Kelly Evans asked about the sex of his newborn. "I ain't telling, this ain't a birth announcement," he said, adding that he and his wife never planned to officially share the news when Lively posted her “Puppy Bowl 2023” Instagram on February 12. However, one photo from the carousel immediately sparked rumors that the pair had welcomed their fourth child.

Still, when Evans asked about how “the little one” is doing, Reynolds seemed to confirm the reports. “We're very excited. Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it,” he said. “Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. I think if we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble.”

Reynolds continued. “It's a zoo over here. This is my office here and to be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here!”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since 2012 and also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. On February 14, the Deadpool actor leaned into the speculation over baby number four by tweeting about the superhero franchise's latest hire, writing, “New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin!”

Meanwhile, sources told People that Reynolds and Lively are “very excited” about their actual new addition. “Blake and Ryan are amazing together,” the source said. “Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake. They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great.”

Story continues

For more information, you'll just have to wait until Reynolds and Lively are ready to share.

Originally Appeared on Glamour