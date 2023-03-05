How Ryan Reynolds felt watching Green Lantern for the first time

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds has revealed how he felt after watching Green Lantern for the first time. The 2011 superhero film famously bombed both critically and commercially.

Speaking at the Just For Laughs comedy special in London at the weekend, the Deadpool star spoke with Rob Delaney about a potential Free Guy sequel and his involvement with Wrexham FC, and was asked if his “butthole fluttered” during the world premiere.

“Oh my God it was like a ukulele down there. It was crazy,” he recalled (via Variety). “It was an odd feeling. It was not a feeling I wanted to repeat. So I really spent the following years just owning as much as I could, it was the only way to kind of process it.

“There were just too many people spending too much money,” he said of the film as a whole. “When there was a problem, [nobody would] say, ‘Okay, let’s stop spending on special effects and let’s think about character. How do we replace this big spectacle thing – that isn’t working at all – with something that’s character based?’

“That just never [happened] – the thinking was never there to do that. To their credit, it’s a very old school way of looking at things. It’s just ‘Let’s just keep spending our way through this.’ And that was – it didn’t work,” he continued.

Despite the negativity directed at the film, Reynolds did admit he had fun shooting the film, recalling: “At the same time, there are 185 people that worked on that movie, they all had an amazing time, we loved shooting it. Truly, shooting the movie was a lot of fun. But, you know, sitting in that premiere, watching that, oh my God. It’s tough”

