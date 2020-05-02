Ryan Reynolds is trying to figure out how to fit Deadpool into the MCU

Ryan Reynolds is clearly hankering to join the MCU (Image by 20th Century Fox)

Ryan Reynolds has provided an update on the future of Deadpool, and his comments suggest that he’s already held preliminary discussions with Marvel about the Merc with a Mouth joining the MCU.

Reynolds made this admission to Total Film magazine, via Games Radar. After being quizzed about the future of Deadpool, he responded, "Oh, man, I really don’t know.”

But then Reynolds added, “It’s just all so new with it being over at Marvel now, and, you know, figuring out the ins and outs as much as I can, from where I sit. We’ll see."

There’s a concern about the fact that when Deadpool joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe he’ll go from being the outsider who pokes fun at the establishment, to a main cog in the most successful and popular movie franchise in Hollywood history, which might impact the humour of the character.

TODAY -- Pictured: Ryan Reynolds on Thursday, December 12, 2019 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"I don’t feel like an insider at all,” was Reynolds’ response to this issue, before he then added that he’s a huge fan of the Marvel movies, while also insisting that he hopes Deadpool will get to feature in the MCU.

“I think once I’m more intimate with it – if we get to make a Deadpool 3… if or when we get to make a Deadpool 3, I’ll probably have a better perspective on that.”

“But I’m a huge fan of Marvel, and how they make movies. So when Disney bought Fox, I only saw that as a good thing. Deadpool hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I think is just a win for everyone involved. But we’ll certainly see."

We’re not just waiting for news on Deadpool 3, as we’re now also waiting for the release of Reynolds’ upcoming film Free Guy, which has been rescheduled from July 3 to December 11.