Ryan Reynolds Roasts Fellow Celebs In Semi-Serious Coronavirus Video

Ryan Reynolds resorted to his classic bag of tricks for a coronavirus video he made to encourage people to stay inside.

The actor, who was nominated to post a message by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shared the video on his social media platforms by telling his followers this was “Another important message from an important celebrity.”

Reynolds then started off his clip by thanking the prime minister and reminding people who will always save them in times of crisis: celebrities, of course!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating $1 million to charitable food banks in Canada and the U.S. amid the pandemic. (Photo: Steven Ferdman via Getty Images)

“We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19. I think in times of crisis, we all know that it’s the celebrities we count on most,” Reynolds said with a slight smirk. “They’re the ones that are going to get us through this.”

“Right after health care workers, of course,” the actor added. “First responders. People who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins ― they’re great. Childhood imaginary friends, sure. Like 400 other types of people?”

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams on millennials and the coronavirus: “We need to get our social media influencers out there and helping folks understand that look this is serious.” https://t.co/M1e2wFmU6F pic.twitter.com/FNjZB12mKK — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 19, 2020

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Related...

Blake Lively Donates Big Bucks To Coronavirus Relief While Roasting Ryan Reynolds

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Taylor Swift, Kanye Video: 'She Is Actually Lying'

Chloë Sevigny Shows Support For Fellow Pregnant Women During Coronavirus Pandemic

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.