Ryan Reynolds celebrates Ben Foster’s last-gasp penalty save in dramatic Wrexham win

Ryan Reynolds, front, and co-owner Rob McElhenney celebrate Wrexham’s victory (Reuters)

Ryan Reynolds was in attendance to celebrate Wrexham’s dramatic 3-2 victory over National League rivals Notts County on Easter Monday, as the Hollywood actor’s club took another step towards promotion.

Wrexham’s former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster made a crucial penalty save in the 97th minute of the match to deny Cedwyn Scott from the spot and spark bedlam at the Racecourse Ground.

Reynolds – who is reportedly buying a house in the town – and co-owner Rob McElhenney were among the delirious home supporters and were pictured punching the air in celebration as Foster secured a vital victory.

The win leaves Wrexham three points clear of County with a game in hand, and on the verge of a return to the Football League for the first time since relegation from League Two in 2008.

SCENES 😳@Wrexham_AFC's Ben Foster comes up BIG to save @Official_NCFC's last-minute penalty 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/n4ZBSMCrF5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 10, 2023

Former Tottenham youngster John Bostock gave the visitors the lead with a fantastic free-kick just before the break - his first senior goal since September 2016 when playing in France for Lens.

Paul Mullin equalised straight after the restart though, before a flurry of three goals in nine minutes saw the match swing back and forth. First Jacob Mendy put Wrexham ahead, with Kyle Cameron briefly equalising only for Elliott Lee to seal the all-important three points with 12 minutes left of normal time.

There was still time for more drama and the chance for Notts County to rescue a draw, but Foster produced a magnificent sprawling save to his right from Scott’s penalty after a handball, leaving Reynolds, McElhenney and nearly 10,000 supporters to go wild as the prospect of promotion loomed large.

Wrexham’s remaining fixture sees them travel to fifth-place Barnet before hosting relegation-threatened Yeovil and sixth-placed Boreham Wood. Their final game is away at Torquay, who currently occupy the final relegation spot in the National League.