Ryan Reynolds Borrowed Hugh Jackman’s Broken Emmy to Accept “Welcome to Wrexham” Win: 'Is It Supposed to Look Like That?'

The docuseries about the Welsh soccer team Reynolds co-owns with Rob McElhenney, 'Welcome to Wrexham', won big at Sunday's Creative Arts Emmys

Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Ryan Reynolds/Instagram Ryan Reynolds borrowed Hugh Jackman's broken Emmy

Ryan Reynolds scored at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys and delivered a predictably off-beat acceptance speech with a nod to his "feud"–turned–bromance with Hugh Jackman.

The actor, 47, filmed an acceptance speech for Welcome to Wrexham's outstanding unstructured reality program win in a sleek velour suit and a Deadpool mask, and he held an Emmy in his hand as he thanked the team behind the FX series, on which he serves as an executive producer.

Despite the titular Welsh team's promotion to a higher soccer league, Reynolds' statuette looked a bit worse for the wear — and it turns out, it wasn't Reynolds' trophy at all, but the one Jackman won nearly 20 years ago for his work hosting the 2004 Tony Awards.

Reynolds revealed on his Instagram Story after this weekend's Creative Arts Emmy Awards that he “needed to borrow someone else’s” award — so “of course” he called Jackman, 55.

“Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t sure if he had an Emmy. Turns out he does. He gives it to me, then asks, ‘Is it supposed to look like that?’ ”

Turns out it’s not. Jackman’s award is “broken,” Reynolds said, but not before adding, “I love this man.”

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Reynolds’ docuseries was nominated for six awards on Sunday and nearly made a clean sweep with additional wins for outstanding cinematography for a reality program and outstanding picture editing for an unstructured reality program.

The series tells the story of Wrexham AFC, the Welsh soccer club Reynolds co-owns with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney. In its two seasons, the show has documented the actors’ acquisition of the club in 2020 set against the backdrop of generations of history the club hold for the residents of the small town in Wales.

Leon Bennett/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In their acceptance speech video, Reynolds interrupted his co-owner wearing a Deadpool mask and rocking the Marvel hero’s signature sarcastic flair as he referred to himself as “Mr. Lively,” in a sweet nod to wife Blake Lively.

“Mr. Lively couldn’t be here to accept this broken Emmy, so he sent me on his behalf. First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you. Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story.”

He continued, “I’d also like to thank the academy, for this honor and for not asking us to attend the televised awards show with the real celebrities.”

“I’d also like to thank FX and Disney for their support, and in exchange, Mr. Lively promises to not f--- up my next movie," he said, referencing the forthcoming third installment of the Deadpool franchise.

And though Wrexham's many victories — both on and off the field — have surely been sweet for Reynolds and McElhenney, 46, they've come at a significant cost.

The co-owners learned from Wrexham FC executive director Humphrey Ker in the season 2 premiere that they'd already lost "loads" of money in pursuit of the club's renewal and promotion.



Ker declined to reveal the number, but Reynolds asked him to "quantify loads for us,” to which the team’s Advisor to the Board Shaun Harvey admitted they’d lost an estimated $12 million on the investment as of the time of filming.

“I’m gonna go throw up,” Reynolds replied.

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images Co-owner of Wrexham Football Club Ryan Reynolds and actor Hugh Jackman meet fans before the Sky Bet League Two match between Wrexham and Milton Keynes Dons

Ker’s advice to the owners was to continue pushing the team to advance to a higher league, which came to fruition in April when Wrexham was promoted to the English Football League.

It was an emotional victory for the duo, and Reynolds wrote on Instagram about the experience: "Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I'm still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth.”

Following their Emmy nominations last July, Reynolds and McElhenney thanked the people of Wrexham for allowing them to share their stories in a joint statement.



“The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don’t have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town," they wrote. "We are so grateful for today’s 6 Emmy nominations and are continuously honored the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale. Diolch! Cymru am byth!”

Welcome to Wrexham can be streamed in full on Hulu.



