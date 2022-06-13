Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Are the Best Dressed Guests at Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Screening

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Black Lively proved once again that they are style soulmates.

On Saturday night, the couple attended the screening of Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film at the Beacon Theater in New York City as part of the 2022 Tribeca Festival. While supporting their close friend, the lovingly sarcastic, always stylish duo dressed to impress in fashionable summery date night looks.

The Adam Project star and producer, 45, kept it cool and casual, rocking a short-sleeved button down, classic blue jeans and some white, high-top sneakers. Reynolds not only accessorized with a pair of thick framed glasses, but also wore a few colorful, beaded bracelets, likely made by his three daughters. The couple share James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Lively, 34, let her natural beauty shine, wearing a "no makeup" makeup look, voluminous beach waves, and a midi-length, white dress. She completed the look with a summer-ready tan handbag and layered gold necklaces, one with a cute cherry charm that added a subtle splash of color.

But it was the Gossip Girl star's heels that stole the show. She added contrast to her boho-inspired dress with an edgy pair of gold-studded, nude T-strap pumps from her go-to footwear brand, Christian Louboutin. The opposing styles gave Lively's soft outfit a fun pop of punk. Swift happened to wear the same heels in 2019 on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," as first pointed out by Footwear News.

Swift recently opened up about her transition from artist to director, and the self-doubt she had to overcome. Swift wrote and directed All Too Well: The Short Film, which serves as a 13-minute music video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," an extended version of the fan-favorite song from 2012's chart-topping album, Red.

Together, Reynolds and Lively definitely showed their support in style.

The couple previously had a major style moment as the co-chairs of the 2022 Met Gala. Embodying the "Gilded Glamour" dress code, Lively commanded the red carpet in a Versace gown reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty and colors made to represent the patina aging that copper undergoes over time, as she explained to LaLa Anthony during the Vogue livestream.

2022 MET Gala Blake Lively

After first arriving with Reynolds, who wore a dapper velvet tuxedo and white bow tie, Lively left viewers stunned, as she put on a mid-carpe fashion show and flipped her reversible train and gloves to reveal an aqua side underneath.

"The draping [represents] the Statue of Liberty, plus the crown which has seven tiers, the Statue Liberty has seven rays representing the sun's rays and then also the 7 seas and continents which represents welcomeness, inclusivity, and freedom," Lively told reporters on the red carpet, adding that she worked with jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. "I sound like a Wikipedia page — she has 25 windows so Lorraine [Schwartz] put 25 stones at the bottom, so they're all New York City references."