Ryan Reynolds Announces Woman's Stolen Teddy Bear He Offered $5,000 Reward for Has Been Found!

The stolen teddy bear Ryan Reynolds offered a $5,000 reward for has finally made it back home.

The actor, 43, revealed on Wednesday that the teddy bear containing the voice recording of a woman's dead mother had been returned.

"In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear," Reynolds tweeted.

The bear belongs to Mara Soriano, who first reported several of her things, among them a black backpack containing the bear, had been stolen during a recent move in Canada.

According to CTV News, the woman received an email from someone late Tuesday night saying that they had the bear.

Soriano said she didn’t care about her stolen documents — including her passport, an iPad or her Nintendo Switch — she just wanted to be reunited with the bear containing the last recording of her mother’s voice before losing her battle to cancer at 53 last year.

The voice recording says, “I love you, I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you.”

Earlier this week, Reynolds, who's Canadian, retweeted a CBC TV news article about the bear, writing, “Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home.”

Soriano explained that her mom's voice changed and became softer after being admitted to hospice care. The audio recording that was custom built into the Build-a-Bear was the last recording she had of her mom before that change.

"She said that she loved me and she was proud of me and that she'll always be with me," she told CBC TV.