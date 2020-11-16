Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney just bought a soccer team in Wales

It may sound like a plot point from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” but this isn’t fiction. Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are the new owners of Wrexham AFC, a football team in Wales.

McElhenney and Reynolds announced the news in a humorous video Monday. In the video, both McElhenney and Reynolds encourage fans to buy Ifor Williams Trailers for their loved ones. Why? Because Ifor Williams Trailers is a team sponsor.

While you might assume this is all a big joke, that’s not the case. Reynolds gives that away at the end of the video, saying “This is really happening.”

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have been pushing to buy Wrexham

McElhenney and Reynolds taking over Wrexham wasn’t something that happened overnight. The two made a surprising bid to take over the club in September. The Wrexham supporters trust board, which previously owned the team, voted to allow McElhenney and Reynolds to remain in the bidding. The pair still had to pass other tests to move on in the process.

In the weeks leading up to their approval, McElhenney and Reynolds spoke about their vision for the club. Reynolds said he was hoping to turn Wrexham AFC into a “global force.”

Just Ryan Reynolds saying he wants Wrexham FC to become a "global force" pic.twitter.com/nPExVAQ4tq — Dan Salisbury-Jones (@dsj_itv) November 8, 2020

When it came time for the supporters trust board to vote on final approval, McElhenney and Reynolds received 98 percent approval, according to The Guardian.

