Ryan Preece gives health update after violent, airborne crash at Daytona NASCAR race

Ryan Preece went on one of the more violent tumbles the NASCAR Cup Series has seen in years on Saturday night in Daytona International Speedway — shooting concern for the driver’s health throughout the industry.

Just before midnight, Preece offered a reassuring message via Twitter.

“If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough,” the Berlin, Conn., driver wrote. “Dammit. Fast (Race Choice Ford) Mustang.

“I’m coming back.”

The night for the 32-year-old driver for Stewart-Haas Racing took a dangerous turn with less than 10 laps to go in the Cup Series’ regular-season finale. Preece somehow got loose after someone pushed him from behind — and that sent him straight into the infield, where he went airborne and then rotated 10 or 11 times before the car landed on its wheels.

Ryan Preece flipped 10 times in this violent crash late at Daytona.#NASCAR | @NBC and @Peacock pic.twitter.com/ho1EpXZr3E — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2023

The racetrack support and medical staff checked on Preece immediately. Preece was able to get out of the car on his own, but then was transported out of Daytona International Speedway on a stretcher in the back of an ambulance.

NASCAR sent out an announcement at 11:04 p.m. stating that Preece had been transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation. And messages of well-wishes spread quickly thereafter.

“First and foremost, thoughts and prayers are with Ryan,” said Chase Briscoe, Preece’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate.

Ryan Preece flips multiple times during the runing of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Chris Buescher went airborne at Charlotte Motor Speedway last season. Daytona’s victor on Saturday spoke to reporters about Preece’s flips after the race, per a report from NBC’s Dustin Long.

“Ryan is a good friend of mine,” Buescher said, adding that sometimes that drivers forget that racing is “a dangerous sport.” He continued, “While we were in Victory Lane, we got word that he’s at the hospital, that they’re running through a lot of stuff and that he’s doing well. That’s good to hear.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who tragically lost his father at Daytona in 2001 because of a crash, offered a heartfelt and resolute history lesson on the NBC broadcast while the race was under yellow.

“Fifteen, 20 years ago, these were the types of wrecks we expected to see at Daytona and Talladega,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “And NASCAR has changed a lot of things about these cars to try to keep them on the ground. And for the most part, unless they find themselves in these odd situations, it works.

“That right there looked exactly like what we’d see in 1985, 1990, 1995, the way this car went up in the air and barrel-rolled down the back straightaway.”