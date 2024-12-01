The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus after three seasons on Friday, which raised questions about whether general manager Ryan Poles' job was at risk. But that doesn't appear to be the case.

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Poles is expected to remain the Bears GM into the 2025 season. That starts with an important head coaching hire this offseason, where Poles will assist president Kevin Warren in finding the 18th head coach in franchise history.

"Ryan Poles expected to stay as GM and help Kevin Warren run the search for what should be a really coveted opening," Rapoport said on NFL Game Day.

The Bears are expected to take a look at the big-name candidates, including Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, as well as give consideration to interim head coach Thomas Brown.

Poles will be entering his fourth season as Bears GM, where he's had his highs and lows. Obviously, his biggest success has been the trade of the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers back in 2023, which resulted in a slew of assets, including rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. But he's also had some misses, including trading for receiver Chase Claypool, signing Nate Davis and the decision to retain Eberflus last offseason.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Ryan Poles expected to remain Bears GM ahead of head coach search