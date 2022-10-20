ryan phillippe weighs in on whether his kids look like him or reese witherspoon: 'isn't it obvious'

Ryan Phillippe isn't too baffled by his and ex Reese Witherspoon's resemblance to their two kids.

In regards to the popular belief that Witherspoon and daughter Ava, 23, are lookalikes, Phillippe, 48, revealed his thoughts on the topic while speaking to Extra on Thursday.

"What I get a lot lately is they think Deacon looks like her and Ava looks like me," he said, referencing their 18-year-old son.

"My response is always, 'Duh … How are you surprised that children look like their parents?' " he added with a laugh. "Isn't that biologically how it's meant to work?"

Earlier this month, Witherspoon, 46, gave her two cents on the subject, revealing on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna that she and Ava don't see their resemblance.

During the show, while discussing what being a mom to young adults is like, the actress showed a photo of her daughter and Jenna Bush Hager exclaimed: "Wait, y'all are twins!"

"She and I don't see it that much," Witherspoon said.

The star is also mom to Tennessee James, 10, whose father is Witherspoon's husband Jim Toth.

Having three children all at very different life stages means the actress needs to take different approaches to parenting with each of them.

"You establish a different relationship," the Legally Blonde star told Kotb and Bush Hager. "First of all, you're managing them a lot when they're little and it's very physical. And then it's more emotional support. And suggestions, not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older."

Witherspoon continued, "But you have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children too. And give them respect and space to become who they are, not who you want them to be."