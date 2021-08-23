Ryan Phillippe and His Son Deacon Could Be Twins in These Vacation Photos

Ryan Phillippe

Randy Holmes/ABC, Getty Images

Ryan Phillippe is taking a bit of a break from things and brought his teen son along for the ride. The actor shared a collection of Instagram pictures on August 21st from McCauley Warm Springs in New Mexico with Deacon by his side. Listen, we were already well-aware that his children with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon are the spitting images of both parents, but as Deacon grows up, he looks even *more* like his parents. These photos are proof that he's completely turning into his famous father.

Phillippe captioned the photos, "the rocky uphill hike was well worth the warm woodland baptism that followed." The bright, colorful photos find the father and son relaxing in the water, as well as enjoying the great outdoors.

Though Phillippe doesn't share photos of his kids too often, he does it often enough that we can really compare how much they look like their dad. Though his oldest child with Witherspoon, Ava, is practically her mother's clone, Deacon is an even split of both. Sometimes he could be Witherspoon's twin...and sometimes he's Phillippe's carbon copy. That's what happens when both parents have such strong genes!

Deacon is Phillippe's middle child—Ava, 21, is his oldest, and he has a younger child, Kai, 10, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend and Pitch Perfect star Alexis Knapp. He's been successfully co-parenting Deacon and Ava with Witherspoon since they split in 2006, telling Entertainment Tonight back in 2016, "You have to get to that point as a divorced parent, as any parent, where you're not putting yourself first. You want the kids' experience to be its own and not like, 'Well, I need to have my time!' We have been very good about that."