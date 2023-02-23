Ryan O'Reilly settling into life as a member of the Maple Leafs

·5 min read

TORONTO — Ryan O'Reilly passed through the locker room's sliding doors and was immediately told he would be heading to a different sheet of ice.

After one of the newest Maple Leafs was done with a series of drills alongside William Nylander and Michael Bunting, he joined the larger group on another rink across the hall.

Before long, Reilly was following the crowd again — to a third pad, the one he first stepped on — to conclude the session.

"I walked to that ice and they sent me to the other one," O'Reilly said with a grin Thursday following his first practice with Toronto. "I got out there and they sent me to the other one.

"A little confused where I was going."

Those first-day-of-school vibes were to be expected.

There's no uncertainty, however, when it comes what the centre brings to a team starved for playoff success — and where the Leafs hope he can help take them.

Acquired from the St. Louis Blues last week along with fellow veteran forward Noel Acciari, O'Reilly is a Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner with a blend of swagger, humour, confidence, post-season pedigree and drive.

"Very fun and easy-going, doesn't take himself or anything else too seriously," Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Yet his game and his routine and his craft, he takes extremely seriously and works extremely hard at. That's a pretty rare balance.

"An extremely important part of our team, but he also is bringing a lot of things that are going to really help us in a lot of areas — not just in what his on-ice contributions are."

O'Reilly has hit the ground running with the Leafs, centring a line with John Tavares, who's been moved to the wing, and Mitch Marner through three games.

The 32-year-old from Clinton, Ont., picked up an assist in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Montreal to wrap up a crazy 24 hours after the trade. He then registered the fourth hat trick of his career to go along with an assist Tuesday in Buffalo on a night where Marner set up five goals in a 6-3 triumph.

O'Reilly joked a kid playing minor hockey could have scored three times that night.

"The processing ability — his decision making — is next level," the 2019 Selke Trophy winner as the NHL's top defensive forward said of skating with Marner. "Already knows what he's doing before he even gets the puck."

Keefe has stuck with that trio for now, but there are a number of combinations he wants auditioned before the playoffs as Toronto churns towards what seems like an inevitable first-round rematch with Tampa Bay.

"Very intrigued by the ability to move some things around," Keefe said. "We don't have that much schedule, but we do have enough schedule where we can give some things time to breathe."

Leafs centre Auston Matthews said both O'Reilly and Acciari have fit in seamlessly since arriving.

"We've gotten a big boost," he said. "A lot of really good energy is flowing."

While O'Reilly is getting most of the headlines, and rightly so, Acciari has also made a good first impression further down the lineup.

"Hits hard and seems to be in the right spots," Matthews said. "Last game you could see when stuff started to slip for us, that line especially went out there and got it back with their physicality and their competitiveness."

O'Reilly and Acciari will be seeing plenty of their new teammates in the coming weeks. The Leafs host Minnesota on Friday before heading right back out on a road trip that won't see them play at home again until March 11.

"The timing is difficult to try to find your stride and try to get adjusted and feel comfortable," Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly said. "It's important that as a group we do a good job to try to make them feel comfortable."

O'Reilly and Acciari, who rushed to Toronto right after the trade to face Montreal before immediately heading back to the airport with their new team for games in Chicago and Buffalo, finally got some time to exhale in their new city Wednesday — just as a winter storm was about to hit.

"Just kind of take a breath ... take a second to relax," Acciari said of the brief respite. "Been a bit of a whirlwind."

"Had a nice sauna at the hotel," O'Reilly added. "Nice to open the window and see the snow coming down.

"It was like, 'Oh, welcome back to Canada.'"

MUZZIN OUT

The Leafs announced Wednesday that Jake Muzzin won't play again in 2022-23 because of a neck injury.

"It's hard," Tavares said. "I can't imagine how it's been for him ... how it's been up in the air. You always have the hope, the belief that things will turn a corner at some point.

"He's such a big part of this locker room."

The six-foot-four, 227-pound native of Woodstock, Ont., had one assist in four games this season, most of which was spent on long-term injured reserve.

Muzzin, whose significant injury history includes two concussions last season and being stretched off the ice to end his 2020 campaign, was limited to 47 appearances in 2021-22.

"You're always holding out hope that things might settle for him," Keefe said. "But I knew that it was probably going to be a real long shot."

The bruising 34-year-old, who won the Cup with Los Angeles in 2014 and was acquired by Toronto via trade in January 2019, has been around the team much of this season.

"Brings such a unique thing," Matthews said. "His presence, his leadership, his experience and holding guys accountable."

"Work ethic is second to none," Tavares added. "The drive to compete and succeed (is) hard to replace. We really feel for him."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • 15-year-old hockey phenom from Yukon takes the spotlight at Canada Games

    A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe

  • Rivalry Series: Canada caps thrilling reverse sweep with blowout win over USA

    Canada crushed the United States in Game 7 to complete an epic comeback after falling down 3-0 in the latest installment of the Rivalry Series.

  • Injury-riddled Montreal Canadiens claim forward Chris Tierney off waivers

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have claimed veteran forward Chris Tierney off waivers as they look to plug holes in their injury-riddled lineup. Tierney had two goals and an assist in 13 games with the Florida Panthers this season before being put on waivers Wednesday. He comes to Montreal as a reasonably priced Band-Aid for a team with three players on long-term injured reserve and six on injured reserve. Tierney comes with a cap hit of US$750,000 and will be an unrestricted free agent at th

  • NHL trade deadline: 5 potential trade destinations for Patrick Kane

    These five teams could make a play for Patrick Kane ahead of next Friday's NHL trade deadline.

  • Sergio Garcia: Rory McIlroy's lack of maturity ended our friendship

    Sergio Garcia has expressed his “sadness” at the breakdown of his close relationship with Rory McIlroy, saying that the Northern Irishman “lacked maturity” when abruptly ending their friendship over the LIV Golf breakaway.

  • Alex Ovechkin returns to Capitals following death of father

    Alex Ovechkin is back with the Washington Capitals, eager to play hockey again while he and his family are still mourning the death of his father, Mikhail. Ovechkin missed four games over the past week to fly to Moscow. "Obviously it was a hard week mentally, physically," Ovechkin said after skating for roughly 45 minutes to get his conditioning back.

  • Veteran CFL quarterback Bethel-Thompson announces he'll play in USFL

    McLeod Bethel-Thompson is leaving the Toronto Argonauts on a winning note. The veteran quarterback announced on social media Wednesday he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. Bethel-Thompson became a CFL free agent earlier this month after helping Toronto win the '22 Grey Cup. "My next journey begins with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and then will continue with considerable NFL interest in the fall," Bethel-Thompson wrote on his Instagram account. "I do not want this dec

  • Manitoba leans on veteran leadership of skip Jennifer Jones at Hearts

    KAMLOOPS — Six-time Canadian curling champion Jennifer Jones exudes a poise that's propelled her young Manitoba team to the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 48-year-old Jones and her under-25 teammates reached the championship round in Kamloops, B.C., by stealing a point in an extra end for a 7-6 win Wednesday over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team. "An absolute massive win," Jones said with a relieved laugh. "Needed that one." The top three teams in each pool of nine advance

  • Adidas and Dustin Johnson part ways ahead of 2023 LIV Golf season

    Adidas also didn't renew its deal with LIV Golf member Sergio Garcia.

  • LIV Golf gets another setback in court fight with PGA Tour

    A federal judge has ruled the PGA Tour can add Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, as defendants in its countersuit in the ongoing legal fight with LIV Golf. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman was the second setback in the last week for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which has accused the PGA Tour of monopolistic actions as the rival league gets started.

  • Tommy Fury quiet on Jake Paul’s double-or-nothing offer before father John accepts

    After two failed bids to make the bout, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are due to box each other in Saudi Arabia on Sunday

  • New addition O'Reilly sparks Leafs in 6-3 win over Sabres

    Without the benefit of taking part in his first formal practice in the five days since being traded to Toronto, center Ryan O’Reilly has found instant chemistry with his new Maple Leafs linemates. O’Reilly scored twice on Toronto’s first two shots on net and added an empty-net goal to cap a career-best five-point outing in a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. “Yeah, it’s been crazy, though, I think a lot of adrenaline, too,” said O’Reilly, after playing his third game with Toronto since being acquired in a trade with St. Louis on Friday.

  • Maple Leafs announce injured defenceman Jake Muzzin won't play again this season

    TORONTO — Jake Muzzin won't play again this season. Whether the veteran defenceman can eventually resume his NHL career remains to be seen. The Maple Leafs announced Thursday the ailing Toronto blue-liner won't suit up again in 2022-23 after initially suffering a neck injury Oct. 17 in a collision with Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller. Toronto announced back in November that Muzzin would re-evaluated in February. "After follow-up consultation this month with various specialists, our medica

  • Chuck Liddell reveals who his favorite fight was against

    MMA legend, UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite fight in an interview with Paddy Pimbett on Chattin Pony Podcast. Liddell had a 30-fight career spanning 20 years. In his prime, he was considered one of, if not the post dangerous fighter on the UFC roster. He defended the 205-pound championship four times and holds wins over Randy Couture, Vitor Belfort, Alistair Overeem, Wanderlei Silva, Tito Oritz, among others. One of those fights rises ab

  • Thomas Pieters interview: Why I joined LIV and the story behind that tweet

    Hudson Swafford was never likely to appear for America in the Ryder Cup but the journeyman could still, unwittingly, have helped his country’s cause in the mission to make history in September by ensuring that Thomas Pieters will likely not be playing for the home team.

  • Bruins winger Marchand says 'we couldn't care less about regular-season records'

    Brad Marchand insisted breaking regular-season records for wins or points was not a priority for the Boston Bruins players.

  • Retired star J.J. Watt laughs off NFL staffer's request for random drug testing

    Although he called it a career after finishing his 12th NFL season, J.J. Watt took a recent request to set up a drug testing appointment in stride.

  • Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton has a Mercedes ready to win world championship again

    Hamilton is gearing up for his 17th season in F1 and his 11th with Mercedes.

  • Guti warns Mbappe to have 'head down' if he joins Real Madrid

    He is already a superstar of football, but Kylian Mbappe would need to bring modesty with him if he ever joins Real Madrid, says Guti.

  • Manchester United vs Barcelona LIVE result: Europa League reaction after Antony completes thrilling comeback

    Manchester United 2-1 Barcelona (4-3 on aggregate): The hosts trailed at Old Trafford thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s penalty but goals from Fred and Antony turned the tie around once again