Ryan O'Connor throws 4 TD passes and Delaware cruises past new CAA member Bryant 48-17

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ryan O'Connor threw four touchdowns passes and Delaware defeated new Coastal Athletic Association member Bryant 48-17 on Thursday night in a season opener.

The matchup between the two CAA programs won't count in the standings as the game was scheduled before the Bulldogs announced their move to the conference.

This will be Delaware's final FCS season with the Fightin' Blue Hens joining Conference USA next season.

O'Connor was 29-of-41 passing for 245 yards connecting for scores with four different receivers. Nine Blue Hens receivers were targeted. Three Delaware running backs also scored. The Blue Hens outgained the Bears 428-319.

Three of O'Connor's TD throws came in the first half for a 34-10 halftime lead at which point the game was delayed because of weather.

Coastal Carolina transfer Jarrett Guest was 16-of-29 passing for 146 yards including a touchdown and interception for Bryant.

The Associated Press