Ryan O'Reilly reveals he played in Stanley Cup Final with cracked rib

Ryan O’Reilly is going home with a Conn Smythe Trophy, a Stanley Cup, and a cracked rib. He’s a national treasure.

O’Reilly became the Blues’ franchise-leading playoff scorer in this postseason after suffering a cracked rib in the second round against Dallas which he disclosed after Wednesday’s Game 7.

There is always a long list of injuries released after the Stanley Cup Final, but this one was unsuspected and incredible considering his postseason tear. Even with his injury, lifting this 35-pound trophy was probably the easiest moment of his life.

