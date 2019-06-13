Ryan O'Reilly reveals he played in Stanley Cup Final with cracked rib

Ryan O’Reilly is going home with a Conn Smythe Trophy, a Stanley Cup, and a cracked rib. He’s a national treasure.

O’Reilly became the Blues’ franchise-leading playoff scorer in this postseason after suffering a cracked rib in the second round against Dallas which he disclosed after Wednesday’s Game 7.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Conn Smythe Trophy winner ROR suffered a cracked rib in the second round vs Dallas and has played through it since. Says Blues medical staff was tremendous in helping deal with it. pic.twitter.com/pIrxO9wG8p — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 13, 2019

There is always a long list of injuries released after the Stanley Cup Final, but this one was unsuspected and incredible considering his postseason tear. Even with his injury, lifting this 35-pound trophy was probably the easiest moment of his life.

The easiest 35 pound lift O'Reilly has probably ever had 💪 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/d9hnNvdE0q — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2019

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports