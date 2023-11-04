Ryan O’Reilly has hat trick in Predators' 5-2 victory over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had three goals and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Saturday to end a two-game losing streak.

Filip Forsberg added a goal and two assists, Thomas Novak also scored and Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves to help the Predators improve to 5-6-0.

Darnell Nurse and Zach Hyman scored for Edmonton and Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots. Winless at home, the Oilers have lost six of seven to drop to 2-7-1.

The Oilers opened the scoring on Nurse's power-play goal at 9:57 of the first. Nurse’s point shot hit the post, then caromed off the back of Lankinen.

Nashville tied it 25 seconds later, with Forsberg going around the net to beat Campbell to the far post with a wraparound. Defenseman Marc Del Gaizo assisted on the goal in his NHL debut.

Nashville took the lead 23 seconds into the second period, with O’Reilly scoring off a rebound on Forsberg's shot. The pair padded their totals on a power play three minutes later. Forsberg made a pretty pass through the top of the crease to a wide-open O’Reilly for his second goal of the game.

Hyman got a goal back on a power play at 5:08 of the second. A one-timer from Evan Bouchard ticked off the skate of Hyman and into the net.

Novak restored the Predators’ two-goal edge with 4:45 left in the period. He fought off defenseman Vincent Desharnais on a partial breakaway and beat Campbell high to the stick side for his sixth goal.

Reilly scored twice on the same shift midway through the third. He put the puck in on a chip shot from the slot to apparently complete the hat trick. However, a review determined that a shot by O’Reilly in a scramble earlier in the shift had actually crossed the line before being swept out.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Calgary on Tuesday night.

Oilers: At Vancouver on Monday night.

The Associated Press